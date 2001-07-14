Tonight at 12 a.m. ET, Verizon FiOS removed from its cable systems the network and local community programming provided to nearly three million of its subscribers by 13 local television stations owned by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”). Verizon FiOS is refusing to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the cable company the right to continue airing the highly-rated programming on Nexstar’s local stations. As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the mid-term elections and possible hurricanes in the South and on the East Coast, as well as college and NFL football this weekend. In addition, Verizon FiOS also removed Nexstar’s national cable news network, NewsNation, from its cable systems, denying subscribers access to the news and analysis of such shows as “Cuomo,” “Dan Abrams Live,” and “Banfield.”

Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with Verizon FiOS, offering the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in earlier this year. Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite, and telco partners—in the last three years alone, the company has successfully completed agreements with more than 500 distribution partners.

Following Verizon FiOS’ actions, subscribers in 10 Nexstar markets including New York City, Philadelphia, Providence, and Buffalo, have lost access to thousands of hours of vitally important local news, just as the country prepares to hold mid-term elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress and the winter storm season hits. In addition, as a result of Verizon FiOS’ actions, subscribers will not be able to view this weekend’s college and NFL football games, and all of the entertainment programming provided by Nexstar’s network partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, The CW and MyNet. If the interruption in service continues for a protracted period of time, Verizon FiOS subscribers are at risk of losing access to the NFL Playoffs. Viewers in Nexstar markets are being urged to call Verizon FiOS and ask for refunds to compensate them for the loss of this highly-rated valuable programming.

Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly to return to viewers their favorite network programming, NFL football, in-depth local news and other local content relevant to their communities, and critical emergency updates for which Verizon FiOS is charging its subscribers.

Consumers and viewers affected by the blackout can phone Verizon FiOS at 888/553-1555.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

