Financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial) reported quarterly earnings that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts had anticipated on Friday morning. As a result, the market bid shares up by as much as 5.4% before closing the trading session higher by 1.7%. Even after this gain, the stock is still down more than 33% over the last year.

Analysts had projected doom and gloom for the economy and the company as 15 analysts had lowered full-year expectations prior to the report. Nevertheless, JPMorgan delivered a quarter that showed the bank is still one of the best in the industry.

Earnings highlights

JPMorgan reported third-quarter earnings results on Friday, Oct. 14. Revenue grew 10.4% year-over-year to $32.7 billion, which was $840 million more than anticipated. Earnings per share of $3.12 compared unfavorably to $3.74 in the prior-year period but was 23 cents above estimates.

Starting with the negative, provisions for credit losses totaled $1.5 billion for the quarter, including $808 million net reserve build and $737 million net charge-offs. Provision for credit losses were up $436 million, or 40%, on a sequential basis. For context, the year-ago period benefited from a reserve release of $2.1 billion, which helped propel the company to a record for earnings per share last year.

Moving to the more positives areas for the company, net interest income of $17.5 billion was a 34% improvement year-over-year and represented almost 16% growth on a sequential basis. Average loans increased 7% from the third quarter of 2021 to $1.1 trillion while average total deposits grew 3% to $2.4 trillion, which is the highest among banks in the U.S.

Turning to the different segments of the company, Consumer and Community Banking grew 14% year-over-year. Net income fell slightly to $4.3 billion. Consumer and Business Banking grew 30%, due primarily to average deposits growing 9%. Home Lending declined 34% from the prior year, but Card and Auto was up 9%.

Corporate and Investment Banking saw revenue fall 4% and net income drop 37%. Revenue for the Investment Banking business was lower by 43% to $1.7 billion. On the other hand, Payments grew 22% while Lending revenue improved 32%. The third quarter for Equity Markets saw plenty of volatility, which caused Equity Markets to decline $300 million, or 11%, from the prior year. Fixed Income improved $800 million, or 22%.

Commercial Banking revenue grew 21%, but net income fell 33% to $946 million. The decline in net income was mostly due an increase in provisions for credit losses compared to a reserve release in the prior year.

Asset and Wealth Management had revenue growth of 6%. Net income improved 2% due in part to the reserve release of $102 million.

Takeaways

Perhaps the major issue that those bearish on JPMorgan or the banking industry in general might have with the company's third quarter is the buildup of credit losses. This impacted most areas of the company, as three of the four largest segments all saw an increase in provisions for credit losses. This increase could be interpreted as weakness in the economy. The comparison to the prior year also hurts, because JPMorgan had a significant reserve release following the easing of Covid-19 risks.

This is exactly what happened in the Consumer and Community Banking segment as net income fell by only a small amount, but this was up against a tough comparison in the previous period due to reserve releases.

Looking closer at this segment, a decrease in home lending was likely to be an issue this past quarter as rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have already caused mortgage applications to fall. According to the MBA Market Composite Index, mortgage applications fell more than 14% the last week of September, marking the seventh week of declines in the last eight weeks. At 6.75%, the 30-year fixed rate is the highest since 2006. The percentage of refinances of mortgage activity fell 120 basis points to 29%. Fortunately, this business is a very small part of the segment.

Other areas that touch the consumer are doing fairly well. Average deposits were up high single-digits as interest rates on cash are moving up. The margins on deposits were also a tailwind to results and debit and credit card volume grew 13% to $395.8 billion. These figures show that consumer activity remains healthy.

Investment Banking was weaker for the quarter, but JPMorgan outperformed one of its largest competitors, Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial), which saw its investment banking revenue decrease 64% to $631 million. At almost three times the revenue for this business, it is quite possible that JPMorgan has taken further market share from its rivals. Still, this will be one of the weaker components of the company’s business in the near-term.

Equity trading was a headwind, but it is apparent that investors navigated towards the safer haven of fixed income. Again, JPMorgan greatly outperformed Citigroup here, which saw a 25% decrease in equity markets, but just a 1% improvement in fixed income. These compared unfavorably to what JPMorgan produced.

The Asset and Wealth Management segment benefited from an increase in deposit margins and larger balances on loans. A decline in markets and client outflows did see assets under management fall 13% to $2.6 trillion, but JPMorgan still has among the most AUM of the major banks.

Higher interest rates acted as a headwind to loan growth, but net interest income was a beneficiary of the Fed’s aggressive action. A mid-teens improvement from even the second-quarter of this year shows how much JPMorgan stands to benefit from rate increases.

Further, management guided towards net interest income (excluding Markets) of approximately $61.5 billion for the year, which is $3.5 billion more than projected at the time of the second-quarter conference call. With the Fed likely to continue its aggressive hiking as long as inflation remains elevated, JPMorgan is in a strong position to capitalize on further growth in this area.

Valuation analysis

Analysts expect that JPMorgan will earn $11.63 per share in 2022, which would be a steep decline from last year, which benefited from reserve releases. This would, however, be ahead of pre-pandemic 2019 earnings per share by 8.5%.

Based on Friday’s closing price of $111.19, JPMorgan trades at just 9.6 times forward estimates. Value Line data shows that the average price-earnings ratio for the 2012 to 2021 period was 11. Even baking it a more conservative valuation target of 9 to 10 times earnings to reflect the current market conditions would only make the stock slightly overvalued.

The GF Value chart, with takes into account historical multiples, past returns, and future estimates, estimates that the stock is trading at a sizeable discount to its GF Value.

With a GF Value of $147.87, JPMorgan is trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 33% gain from the most recent closing. Add in the current 3.6% dividend yield and total return potential could be even higher.

Final thoughts

JPMorgan defied expectations in the third-quarter. The company did have some headwinds, such as increased provisions for credit losses and a decline in investment banking. On the plus side, net investment income, fixed income, and deposits were quite strong.

If achieved, projected earnings for the year would also be the company’s best performance ever, excluding last year which was artificially inflated by the release of loan loss reserves. At the same time, negative market sentiment has caused shares to fall below their long-term average valuation, and the stock has mid-30% total return potential by my estimates. This could make JPMorgan attractive to those investors looking for an undervalued financial name.