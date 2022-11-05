BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting, taking place November 3-6, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.



Talaris will present data on the makeup of patients’ peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) following treatment with FCR001 in a subgroup of living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) patients enrolled in the Company’s Phase 3 FREEDOM-1 trial. A second presentation reflects findings from urinary cell mRNA profiling of a subgroup of Phase 2 patients.

The following are specific details regarding Talaris’ oral presentations:

Title: “A regimen of nonmyeloablative conditioning and CD8+/TCR- facilitating cells tips the balance towards immune down-regulation and away from cytopathic activity in kidney allograft recipients”

Presenter: John Lee, Weill Cornell Medicine

Number: SA-OR48

Session: Transplantation: Clinical Outcomes and Biomarkers

Date & Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 5:33 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, West Building, Room W240

Title: “Immune cell transcriptome in living-donor kidney transplant patients tolerized with allo-HSCT cell therapy”

Presenter: Jennifer McDaniels, University of Maryland, Baltimore

Number: SA-OR50

Session: Transplantation: Clinical Outcomes and Biomarkers

Date & Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 5:51 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, West Building, Room W240

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, a GMP cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and research and development laboratories in Houston, TX.

