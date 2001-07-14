nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the financial markets close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. nLIGHT’s third quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the third quarter results will be held on Thursday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nlight.net. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-844-763-8274 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-717-9224 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Third Quarter 2022 Earnings.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., Austria, China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

