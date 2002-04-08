GARDEN CITY, NY, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH), a growth-oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nebula Genomics, Inc., has added Russ B. Altman, M.D., Ph.D to its Advisory Board. Dr. Altman is the Kenneth Fong Professor of Bioengineering, Genetics, Medicine, Biomedical Data Science and Computer Science, and past chair of the Bioengineering Department at Stanford University. Dr. Altman is the second member of Nebula’s Advisory Board and joins Dr. George Church, Nebula’s Founder and Advisory Board Chairman. Nebula Genomics, a global leader in direct-to-consumer whole genome sequencing, has achieved significant year over year growth. Dr. Altman’s expertise will support continued expansion through thought leadership, industry knowledge and strategic guidance.



“I am honored to welcome Russ to our scientific advisory board” said Ted Karkus, ProPhase Lab’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to leveraging his broad experience, along with the insights he will provide, as we continue to focus on executing our strategy with respect to our personal genomics business.”

“I am thrilled to join the advisory board of Nebula” Dr. Altman stated. Nebula has a focused commitment to using genomics to improve the health of individuals, while maintaining the security and privacy of their personal information. They already offer compelling products in this area, and I am excited to engage in discussions about new products that will advance their vision.”

Dr. Altman holds an A.B. from Harvard College, an M.D. from Stanford Medical School, and a Ph.D. in medical information sciences from Stanford University. He is board certified in internal medicine and in clinical informatics. He received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers and a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Program award. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI), the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. He is a past president, founding board member, and fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB) and a past president of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT). He has chaired the science board advising the FDA commissioner, served on the NIH Director’s Advisory Committee, and co-chaired the IOM Drug Forum. He is an organizer of the annual Pacific Symposium on Biocomputing.

His primary research interests are in the application of computing technology (artificial intelligence [AI], data science, and informatics) to problems relevant to medicine. Dr. Altman is particularly interested in informatics methods for understanding drug action at the molecular, cellular, organism, and population levels. His work focuses on how human genetic variation affects drug response. He also analyzes biological molecules to understand drugs’ actions, interactions, and adverse events. Dr. Altman helps lead a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–supported Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation. He is the founding editor of the Annual Review of Biomedical Data Science and hosts a podcast entitled “The Future of Everything.”

Dr. Church is one of the most respected and prolific individuals in the field of genomics. Dr. Church is a Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His pioneering work has contributed to the development of DNA sequencing and genome engineering technologies for which he has received multiple awards including the 2011 Bower Award and Prize for Achievement in Science from the Franklin Institute and election to the National Academy of Science and Engineering. He served as the Director of the U.S. Department of Energy Technology Center and Director of the National Institutes of Health Center for Excellence in Genomics Science. He has co-authored over 550 publications, more than 150 patents, and a book titled “Regenesis: How Synthetic Biology Will Reinvent Nature and Ourselves”. He also initiated the Personal Genome Project and has started several companies.

ProPhase Labs recently announced plans to significantly expand its Garden City, New York headquarters and build a new genomics laboratory outfitted with industry-leading next generation sequencing to perform whole genome sequencing and an array of genetic test offerings for both clinical and research purposes.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a growth oriented and diversified diagnostics, genomics and biotech company. The Company seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research, direct to consumers, as it builds a genomics database to be used for further research. The Company provides traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. The Company also operates a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing subsidiary and offers the TK Supplements line of dietary supplements, which are distributed in food, drug and mass stores throughout the country.

ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories including state-of-the-art polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Critical to COVID-19 testing, ProPhase Diagnostics provides fast turnaround times for results. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers best-in-class rapid antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. The Company has announced plans for expansion of its Garden City, New York lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics testing.

ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProPhase, focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression. The Company currently offers Nebula Genomics whole genome sequencing products direct-to-consumer online, with plans to sell in food, drug and mass (FDM) stores and to provide testing for universities conducting genomic research.

ProPhase BioPharma, Inc. (PBIO), a wholly owned subsidiary of ProPhase, was formed for the licensing, development and commercialization of novel drugs and compounds including Equivir and Equivir G and two small molecule PIM kinase inhibitors, Linebacker LB-1 and LB-2, with plans to pursue development and commercialization of LB-1 as a cancer co-therapy.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand and Phamaloz contract manufacturing subsidiary.

ProPhase Labs actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

