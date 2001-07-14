Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number: US Participant Dial-in: (800) 225-9448 International Participant Dial-in: (203) 518-9708 Conference ID: AQUAQ4

This call will be recorded. US Replay: (800) 934-3638 International Replay: (402) 220-1150 Replay available: Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on November 15, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. on January 15, 2023

The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2Faqua.evoqua.com%2F. The link to the webcast replay, as well as the presentation slides, will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website.

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life®. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005096/en/