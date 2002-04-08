- AAV-SLB101 is the capsid used in SGT-003, Solid’s next-generation Duchenne gene therapy, expected to enter the clinic in late-2023 -



CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences, a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), presented additional data characterizing AAV-SLB101, a novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector designed for improved transduction efficiency and biodistribution to muscle cells. AAV-SLB101 is the capsid used in SGT-003, Solid’s next-generation gene therapy for Duchenne. The data were presented in a poster (P011) at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Congress, in Edinburgh, Scotland, October 11-14.

In studies in wild-type mice, the mdx mouse model of Duchenne (DMDmdx), and non-human primates (NHPs) AAV-SLB101 demonstrated superior transduction efficiency compared with AAV9.

In DMDmdx mice, biodistribution of AAV-SLB101 to the quadriceps was significantly increased and biodistribution to liver and brain was decreased compared with AAV9.

In DMDmdx mice, microdystrophin protein expression by western blot and immunofluorescence was also significantly higher with AAV-SLB101 compared with AAV9.

In NHPs, AAV-SLB101 demonstrated increased biodistribution (4.9x), reporter gene (luciferase) expression (2.8x), and luciferase activity (10x) in skeletal muscle and reduced biodistribution (0.60x), luciferase activity (0.67x), and luciferase activity (0.12x) in liver compared with AAV9.



Solid also presented new SGT-003 non-clinical data which reinforced previous comparative analyses that have demonstrated increased microdystrophin expression using the novel muscle-tropic capsid AAV-SLB101 compared to AAV9. Across multiple in vivo mdx mouse studies, muscle tissues collected 28 days post-dosing from animals treated with SGT-003 manufactured using a transient-transfection based process showed approximately 2- to 3-fold higher levels of microdystrophin protein, as measured by western blot, compared to animals treated at equivalent doses with SGT-001 manufactured using an HSV based process. We believe these data continue to suggest that the AAV-SLB101 capsid may be a superior candidate for muscle-targeted gene therapies, with the potential of achieving higher levels of efficacy with lower total doses, and support rapid advancement of the development of SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne.

Additional studies identified a protein on the surface of muscle cells to which AAV-SLB101 binds. Binding of AAV-SLB101 to this protein was more than 4x higher than binding of AAV9. The identification of this binding partner enables the rational design of additional capsids that may have even greater targeting to muscle tissue. Two novel capsids generated by this rationally designed platform demonstrate increased binding compared with AAV-SLB101.

“Enhancing outcomes that can be achieved with Duchenne gene therapy requires effective delivery and expression of therapeutic gene sequences to target muscle cells while reducing delivery to other cell types, especially the liver,” said Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Solid Biosciences and senior author on the poster. “Solid has established a platform for rationally designing novel AAV capsids that achieve these critical goals. We are using AAV-SLB101 in SGT-003, our next-generation Duchenne gene therapy candidate, and believe that additional capsids under evaluation may provide new opportunities to improve the therapeutic index of gene therapies in Duchenne and other muscle disorders. These data also demonstrate the benefits of our new TT manufacturing process, which we expect will further increases microdystrophin expression in addition to the increases observed with AAV-SLB101.”

The company expects to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for SGT-003 in mid-2023 and, subject to IND clearance, initiate patient dosing in late-2023. SGT-003 includes AAV-SLB101 to deliver Solid’s proprietary and differentiated neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS) microdystrophin for the treatment of Duchenne. Solid’s SGT-003 program incorporates improvements from both AAV-SLB101 and triple transfection manufacturing.

Solid also presented data from a small in vitro chemical screen in which six agents (neuraminidase, etoposide, teniposide, poloxamer 188, insulin, and DHBDC) significantly increased AAV9 transduction by greater than two-fold in dystrophin-deficient mouse myotubes. (Poster P693). Neuraminidase and topoisomerase II (topo II) inhibitors showed the greatest enhancement of transduction. Of the topo II inhibitors evaluated, mitoxantrone demonstrated the largest increase in AAV9 transduction. The studies also showed that agents from different drug classes (e.g., neuraminidase and mitoxantrone) may be combined to achieve a greater than additive increase in transduction.

About Solid Biosciences Inc.

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our gene therapy candidate SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

About SGT-003

SGT-003 is Solid's next-generation AAV gene transfer therapy candidate that utilizes a rationally designed, novel muscle-tropic AAV capsid, called AAV-SLB101, to deliver Solid’s proprietary and differentiated nNOS microdystrophin for the treatment of Duchenne. AAV-SLB101 has demonstrated enhanced muscle biodistribution and transgene expression, as well as reduced liver tropism, compared with AAV9 in in vivo mouse models and, utilizing a reporter transgene, non-human primate in vivo models. SGT-003 has correspondingly demonstrated higher levels of microdystrophin expression in vivo in the mdx mouse model of Duchenne and in vitro in human Duchenne cell lines. Solid is targeting an IND submission for SGT-003 in mid-2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

