ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 10-Oct-22 18,248 €439.5120 €8,020,214.98 11-Oct-22 18,936 €423.5443 €8,020,234.86 12-Oct-22 19,274 €416.1158 €8,020,215.93 13-Oct-22 20,271 €395.6584 €8,020,391.43 14-Oct-22 19,617 €408.8527 €8,020,463.42

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



