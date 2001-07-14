Cresco+Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida’s Panhandle region with the opening of a second dispensary in Pensacola. The Company’s 54th nationwide and 20th Florida store is located at 2122 W. Nine Mile Road.

“We’re excited to continue expanding access to Cresco Labs’ leading portfolio of products across Florida and to make a trip for medicine more convenient for Pensacola’s patients,” said Charlie Bachtell, co-Founder and CEO of Cresco Labs. “Furthermore, we’d like to express a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to all first responders, volunteers, patients, and employees who are assisting in the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. Despite some damage, our stores have reopened, allowing our wellness advisors to continue to provide access to medical cannabis to Florida patients. Additionally, we’re holding a canned food and water drive at all Sunnyside dispensaries throughout the state and our Indiantown facility. Many of our team members suffered significant damage to their homes and we will continue to provide them with on-going disaster relief and recovery assistance as necessary.”

Sunnyside Pensacola – Nine Mile Road is located on a major east/west thoroughfare in close proximity to major retailers including Walmart Supercenter, Publix, Walgreens, and Starbucks.

Dispensary store hours are 9am – 8pm, Monday through Saturday, and 9am – 6pm Sunday. For more information about Sunnyside, promotions and to place online orders, visit www.sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

