LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022
LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release third quarter earnings on October 25th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 11.00 am CET.
The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde. Register here.
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
The following files are available for download:
Invitation Q3 2022
