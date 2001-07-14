CarePlus+Health+Plans%2C+Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, announced today that the company is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans.

“We are thrilled to be able to reach additional Floridians by offering our CarePlus Medicare Advantage plans, designed to provide robust coverage for high quality healthcare, in a total of 21 counties across the state for coverage starting in 2023,” said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus President. “People with Medicare throughout Florida have responded overwhelmingly positive to the value and quality of health care our plans afford our members. We’re also excited to introduce new plan offerings and features, which we believe will add value and lower costs for members, many of whom are being impacted by the challenging economic times.”

Entering Three New Counties

For the first time, this year residents of three Florida counties – Flagler, Hernando and St. Johns - can select a CarePlus Medicare Advantage plan during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022 for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In Flagler, St. Johns, and Hernando counties, CarePlus is offering up to nine Medicare Advantage plans to help meet different health and budget needs for area residents. In all the counties CarePlus will now serve, options include special plans for people living with certain chronic conditions (Chronic Condition Special Needs plans) and for people who are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare (Dual Special Needs plans), as well as plans broadly available to all Medicare beneficiaries. In Hernando County, several of the plans for chronic conditions include out-of-network coverage to help give members an even broader choice of hospitals and specialists.

Expanding CareSalute to 17 Florida Counties

Today CarePlus is also announcing a major expansion of its CareSalute Medicare Advantage HMO plan option in Florida as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of veterans and their families.

CareSalute was created to complement VA health care by covering services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and includes features such as dental coverage, transportation, and fitness classes that help provide a comprehensive approach to health care. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the CareSalute plan does not include prescription drug coverage. Veterans can select from any Medicare Advantage plan available in their area, and CareSalute is an option for all Medicare beneficiaries.

The 17 counties where CarePlus is offering its 2023 CareSalute Medicare Advantage plan include: Brevard, Broward, Flagler, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

One of the highlights of the CareSalute plan is that it offers money back on members’ Medicare Part B premium. Depending on county of residence, members with this plan can get as much as $1,080 to $1,978.80 added back to their Social Security checks over the course of a year ($90 to $164.90 monthly). Dental coverage includes dentures with unlimited extractions, and members can get an allowance of up to $4,000 a year for hearing aids ($2,000 per ear).

Also New for 2023

More Money Back on the New CareBreeze Platinum (HMO C-SNP) and CareComplete Platinum (HMO C-SNP) plans. These “Platinum” plans are an addition to CarePlus’ standard CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP) and CareComplete (HMO C-SNP) plans and offer a higher Medicare Part B premium giveback. Members on the platinum plans can get as much as $1,080 to $1,978.80 added back to their Social Security checks over the course of a year ($90 to $164.90 monthly). Members must have a qualifying chronic condition to enroll. CareBreeze and CareBreeze Platinum are designed for lung conditions such as COPD. CareComplete and CareComplete Platinum are designed for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

CarePlus CareEssentials Card™ for members enrolled in CareNeeds Plus (HMO D-SNP). CarePlus’ new CareEssentials Card provides members with a monthly allowance, ranging from $150 -$275, to spend on select groceries, utilities, rent, personal care, pet care and more, depending on their greatest needs. Members must have Medicare and Medicaid to enroll in CareNeeds Plus.

CareContigo Tablet Benefit for members enrolled in CareBreeze (HMO C-SNP) or CareComplete (HMO C-SNP). This locked device, loaded with calling, texting and webpage-based apps, is designed to help members more easily communicate with their loved ones as well as their health plan and healthcare providers and use digital plan resources for their health. For example, a member can use the tablet to attend a telehealth visit, to call a mental health provider, and to schedule rides to select locations, such as medical appointments covered by the plan. Members must have a qualifying chronic condition to enroll in CareBreeze or CareComplete.

Most CarePlus Medicare Advantage plans also include:

SilverSneakers®, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind

Meal delivery program after hospital stays

Free rides to select locations (unlimited on many plans)

Allowance to order select over-the-counter products

$0 copay for certain dental services, including denture coverage on many plans

$0 copay for certain vision and hearing services, including an allowance for eyewear and hearing aids

$0 to low specialist copay

Hospital stay coverage

Prescription drug coverage

$50 gift card reward for completing certain healthy activities.

Florida residents seeking more information about enrolling in a CarePlus Medicare Advantage health plan can visit www.careplushealthplans.com, es-www.careplushealthplans.com (SP) or speak with a licensed CarePlus sales agent by calling 1-855-450-1352 (TTY: 711).

CarePlus currently serves approximately 210,000* Medicare members throughout Florida.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 22 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve approximately 210,000 members across South Florida, West Florida, Central Florida, and Atlantic Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, Sept. 2022.

CarePlus is an HMO SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. CareNeeds PLUS (D-SNP) is available to anyone receiving both Medicare and Medicaid: Qualified Medicare Beneficiaries (QMB/QMB+), Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiaries (SLMB/SLMB+), Qualifying Individuals (QI), Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals (QDWI) and other Full Benefit Dual Eligibles (FBDE). CareBreeze (C-SNP) and CareBreeze Platinum (C-SNP) are available to anyone enrolled in Medicare with a diagnosis of chronic lung disorders. CareComplete (C-SNP) and CareComplete Platinum (C-SNP) are available to anyone enrolled in Medicare with a diagnosis of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders or chronic heart failure. Referrals and/or authorization may be required for certain specialists. Consult your doctor before beginning any new diet or exercise regimen.

