VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Silver Exploration Corp., (OTCQX:SSVFF), based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, focused on [advancing one of the world’s largest undeveloped Ag-Zn projects, the Cerro Las Minitas, Ag-Pb-Zn project, located in Durango, Mexico, today announced that Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18th, 2022.



DATE: October 18th, 2022

TIME: 4:00pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



Available for 1x1 meetings: October 19/20/21

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Recent PEA announced

Updated Resource Calculation expect Q4/2022

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the identification of world-class mineral deposits in major jurisdictions, advancing them either directly or through joint-venture relationships. Our specific emphasis is on advancing the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver-lead-zinc deposits, to a production decision.

Southern has assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our efforts in developing (recent robust PEA) the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project where a diamond drill program is underway and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway; both are located in southern New Mexico, USA.

