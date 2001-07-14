SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Madison Block & Stone, a wholesale distributor of natural stone, pavers, bulk materials, and landscape supplies with one location in Madison, Wisconsin.

“The addition of Madison Block & Stone establishes SiteOne as the hardscapes leader in the Madison market,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “Madison Block & Stone has the largest selection of natural stone products in the area and a talented and dedicated team of associates. We are excited to welcome them to the SiteOne family and continue providing exceptional products and service to our combined customers.”

“We are truly excited to join the SiteOne family and expand the opportunities for our associates and customers. SiteOne was the right choice for us because we share the same passion for delivering an outstanding customer experience,” said Jayme Anderson, owner of Madison Block & Stone.

This is the 14th acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siteone.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005136/en/