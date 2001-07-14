Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Masiar+Tayebi to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Information Officer. Tayebi was hired in April 2021 as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer.

Masiar Tayebi (Photo: Business Wire)

“SpartanNash is more focused than ever on being the most customer-focused, innovative food solutions company,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony+Sarsam. “Our innovation through technology goes hand-in-hand with the overall strategy of the Company, making Masiar a natural leader for the IT function moving forward. He brings more than two decades of experience connecting strategy, technology, innovation and execution to drive growth and transformational change.”

Prior to SpartanNash, Tayebi served as Global Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Whirlpool Corporation. In that role, he was responsible for strategy and acquisitions, including Yummly, a leading technology food platform offering online grocery delivery. After acquiring Yummly in 2017, Masiar served as Chief Operating Officer at Yummly, executing Whirlpool’s innovation growth strategy and tripling users to 23 million.

Previously, Tayebi was an Executive Director at UBS focused on strategy, M&A and transformational change. During his time at UBS, he served in various leadership positions, including Americas Chief Technology Officer and Global Head of Change Management for its Asset Management division. Before joining UBS, Tayebi worked with various Fortune 500 clients on strategic initiatives during his time in management consulting.

Tayebi holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Bentley University. He was named one of the University of Chicago Booth’s Top 15 Alumni in Tech.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

