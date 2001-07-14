Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Valerie Koonce has been named Vice President/General Manager of KBOI/CBS and KYUU/CW in Boise.

Koonce, who most recently served as Marketing Sales Manager for KUTV, Sinclair’s Salt Lake City television station, will return to Boise, where from 2014-2018 she was the station’s General Sales Manager.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, said, “Valerie is a seasoned media and sales executive and we are thrilled she is bringing her skills back to Boise to lead the teams at KBOI and KYUU as VP/GM.”

Throughout her career, Koonce has held several sales roles including, Director of Sales at Neuhoff Communications, Senior Account Executive at KSTU/FOX 13 in Salt Lake City and Local Sales Manager at ABC4 and CW30 in Salt Lake City. She began her media career as a new business account executive at KUTV, then owned by Vicacom.

“I am honored and humbled to have this amazing opportunity to lead KBOI and KYUU in Boise. It has been a dream come true for me to lead a spectacular team in a city that I love. I look forward to serving the Treasure Valley community through our commitment to excellence. I am excited to be a part of the evolution of broadcasting and to bring our world class marketing capabilities to Boise and beyond,” said Koonce.

She holds a degree from the University of Utah and currently serves as President of the Magic Valley Advertising Federation in Idaho.

