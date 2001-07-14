Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of David Mason as General Counsel and Secretary. With more than 20 years of experience as an accomplished entrepreneurial and legal executive, Mason will oversee the company’s global legal operations and offer strategic legal and business growth support.

“This appointment comes at an exciting time for Semrush as we continue to execute on our exponential growth trajectory,” said Oleg Shchegolev, CEO of Semrush. “David’s unique expertise will bring a fresh perspective to our business strategy, and we are proud to add such a talented leader with a proven track record to support our management and operational teams.”

Prior to joining Semrush, Mason served as General Counsel of EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, where he oversaw all company legal matters, managed cross-functional transactional teams, and advised its Board on shareholder and corporate governance matters. He also played an instrumental role in providing legal guidance on SEC and public company matters as well as commercial and M&A transactions.

Mason previously served as Deputy General Counsel at KAYAK where he oversaw legal matters related to corporate governance, commercial transactions, international expansion, marketing content, and human resources. He also represented KAYAK in its $1.8 billion acquisition by Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and managed KAYAK’s initial public offering.

“It is impressive that Semrush continues to grow and rapidly gain share in such a large and expanding market,” said Mason. “Having extensive experience working with successful public companies in similar positions, I look forward to joining the Semrush team to further advance the business and maximize future opportunities as the company evolves.”

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 91,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding the growth of Semrush, the size and development of the market for its products and future leadership. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): “continues,” “remains,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Semrush’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Semrush assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.

