CareCloud Joins AMBA’s Partner Network and Medical Billing Conference as Gold Sponsor and Booth Exhibitor



SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will join medical billing professionals and other healthcare industry experts as an exhibitor and gold sponsor of the 22nd Annual National Medical Billing Conference presented by the American Medical Billing Association (AMBA) on Oct. 20 and 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CareCloud will showcase revenue cycle management (RCM) and practice management (PM) solutions in booth 22 at the conference exhibitor hall in the Las Vegas Paris Hotel. As a member of AMBA’s partner network, CareCloud is known for its user-friendly end-to-end solutions for medical offices. It has earned numerous awards and accolades for its products and services, including being recognized by business.com for the best medical billing services for claims scrubbing and best medical software for large practices in 2022.

Established in 1999, CareCloud has created a fully integrated digital healthcare ecosystem, offering medical billing products that can be used as stand-alone tools or combined to streamline workflows and increase efficiency for providers. CareCloud’s complete RCM solution, combined with our leading PM and electronic health record (EHR) solutions, optimizes the revenue cycle from start to finish.

CareCloud’s technology-enabled medical billing solutions include:

CareCloud Concierg e : an end-to-end RCM solution that allows physicians to improve collections and reduce staffing costs.

an end-to-end RCM solution that allows physicians to improve collections and reduce staffing costs. CareCloud Charts : a cloud-based EHR solution that helps providers become more productive and profitable, and drives better outcomes all from within the CareCloud platform.

a cloud-based EHR solution that helps providers become more productive and profitable, and drives better outcomes all from within the CareCloud platform. CareCloud Centra l : a complete, cloud-based practice management system that helps practices streamline workflows to enhance efficiency and increase revenue.

a complete, cloud-based practice management system that helps practices streamline workflows to enhance efficiency and increase revenue. talkEHR: an all-in-one PM and EHR platform, complete with voice charting, reporting & analytics, and a single-view dashboard that streamlines your practice flow.

“Staffing shortages, loss of revenue and incorrect patient information are all pain points in medical billing,” said CareCloud Vice President of Marketing Brian Zelenka. “While a range of software programs and services have emerged to take on parts of the complicated billing process, we’ve designed our software and services as complete solutions to overcome the most pressing issues and allow medical groups to focus on patient care.”

Established in 1998, AMBA offers medical billing and coding certification and education to healthcare professionals throughout the U.S. The annual medical billing conference is a powerful educational resource for AMBA members, attracting the best speakers in the medical billing and coding industry, and enabling attendees to remain current with industry regulations and connect with peers.

To learn more about CareCloud, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]