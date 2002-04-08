WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQGM: EVOP) (“EVO” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to Global Payments, Inc. (“Global”). On August 1, 2022, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Global will acquire EVO in a merger worth approximately $4 billion. As a result of the merger, EVO shareholders are only anticipated to receive $34.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of EVO.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair.

Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether EVO’s directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize shareholder value. Our investigation is also looking into whether EVO’s top executives were conflicted and acted in their own self-interest when approving the merger thus making the process and consideration unfair.

If you own shares of EVO and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/evo-payments-merger-class-action/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at [email protected], or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013.

