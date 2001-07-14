Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced finalists across 12 categories for the 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards. The nominations for each award category will now be evaluated by one of the most distinguished panels of expert+judges the industry has seen, all of whom have United States-specific online gambling industry experience. They include many founders and CEOs from the best-known gaming operators and technology companies in the industry.

As with previous years, Gambling.com will present the winners with the American Gambling Awards’ exclusive Golden Eagle trophy – the icon of achievement in the regulated American market for online gambling – engraved with their details. Produced by Society Awards -- the firm that produces the Emmys®, American Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards -- the Golden Eagle trophy is an 11-inch, gold-plated, cast-pewter statuette of an American Bald Eagle, proudly resting in front of a pile of casino chips.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “After announcing the return of the American Gambling Awards in August, we received great feedback around the digital program and our celebration party in New York. We are pleased to announce a strong list of finalists that represents the full spectrum of industry leaders who are paving the way in the regulated American online gambling market.”

The 2022 American Gambling Awards will recognize winners in a series of announcements in November, in lieu of a traditional awards event. Gambling.com Group will then host American Gambling Awardswinners, judges and other invited partners at an exclusive VIP dinner at the start of December in New York at Carbone. The intimate celebration will serve as a culmination of the program and will commemorate a year of remarkable industry success.

The finalists for the 12 award categories are:

Online Sportsbook of the Year

Caesars

DraftKings

FanDuel Group

Fubo Gaming

Online Casino

BetMGM

Resorts Digital Gaming

Rush Street Interactive

WynnBet

Fantasy Sports Site of the Year

PrizePicks

Thrive Fantasy

Underdog Fantasy

Gaming Product of the Year

Lightning Roulette U.S. from Evolution Gaming

Side Bet Games from White Hat Gaming

Betting Product of the Year

Watch & Wager from Fubo Gaming

Simplebet

Travelling Wallet from White Hat Gaming

iFrame from Oddin.gg

Platform Provider of the Year

GAN

White Hat Gaming

Kambi

OpenBet

Data Service Provider of the Year

MetaBet

Sportradar

Genius Sports

Payment Service Provider of the Year

PayNearMe

Paysafe

Sightline Payments

Trustly

Responsible Gaming Award

Have A Game Plan Campaign from American Gaming Association

Responsible Play – The CT Way from the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling

Systems-Based Training Collaboration between DraftKings and Cambridge Health Alliance

Entain Foundation U.S. for Support of Multiple Responsible Gaming Initiatives

Dealmaker of the Year

Bally’s Merger with Gamesys

Caesars Acquisition of William Hill and Asset Sale to 888

White Hat Studios Asset Purchase from Blueprint Group

Policymaker of the Year

Sen. Eric Lesser (MA)

Sen. Jeff Longbine (KS)

Sen. Jim Perry (NC) & Rep. Jason Saine (NC)

Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. (NY)

Regulator of the Year

Todd Allen, Kansas Racing and Gaming

Ronnie Johns, Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Lou Rogacki, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of award finalists and judges, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of August 30, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005524/en/