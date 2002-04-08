HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) ( KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, today announced that the Company’s Founder and CEO, Nicolaus Radford, and other members of the Nauticus team, will ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This event celebrates the Company’s recent closing of its business combination with CleanTech Acquisition Corp. and associated listing of Nauticus’ common stock and warrants on NASDAQ under the symbols “KITT” and “KITTW”, respectively, which occurred on September 13, 2022.



The ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

“What a tremendous honor to ring NASDAQ’s closing bell as we celebrate Nauticus’ recent public listing,” said Mr. Radford. “This event is the culmination of years of hard work from both the past and present Nauticus team who all made this moment possible. We are so truly proud to be involved in such a meaningful mission that can transform the blue economy toward a greener future using autonomous robotics and this bell ringing represents just one milestone of many more to come for Nauticus.”

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

