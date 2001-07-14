Trex Company, Inc. ( NYSE:TREX, Financial), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Location: Chicago, IL

Date: Wednesday, November 9th

Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, November 15th

Trex Management: Dennis C. Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Thursday, November 17th

Trex Management: Dennis C. Schemm – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor+Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week and to have made Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Ftrex-company%2F), You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

