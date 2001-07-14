Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) a customer-centric innovator of engineered plastics solutions for over 85 years, is featuring products from their complete materials handling segment portfolio at Pack Expo, October 23-26, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees will be able to validate the performance of in-demand Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC), high-value storage and handling containers, and bin-matched industrial shelving for use in the reusable packaging market.

Jim Gurnee, Myers’ Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Excellence commented, “Reusable packaging customers need to see our products, in person, to fully understand their superior features and proven performance for their applications. We expect this show to substantiate the advanced features our solutions have to offer.”

With one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the reusable packaging industry, Myers Industries will highlight the following products this year:

Tuff Stack™ Series Poly Intermediate Bulk Containers by Myers| Elkhart Plastics

Intrepid™ IBC Container by Myers | Buckhorn

Extra-Duty Bulk Box by Myers | Buckhorn

Attached Lid Handheld Container by Myers | Akro-Mils

AkroBins™ Storage Containers by Myers | Akro-Mils

Metal Racks and Service Carts by Myers | Jamco Products

Myers’ portfolio of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) is designed for multi-use bulk applications; returnable poly IBC totes are designed for hazardous material storage and transport, structural IBC totes are designed for non-hazardous food, beverage and beauty care bulk handling; service carts, and specialty storage bins and metal racks are designed for manufacturing, food and beverage and chemical distribution.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

