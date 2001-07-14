AlerisLife+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+ALR%29 today announced that Philip Benjamson has been appointed as a Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective October 17, 2022.

Mr. Benjamson has over 25 years of leadership experience in the senior living, hospitality and multifamily industries, and most recently served as Vice President of Senior Housing Operations for Trinity Health Senior Communities. Previously, Mr. Benjamson was the Chief Operating Officer at Resort Lifestyle Communities from 2018 to 2021 and the Chief Operating Officer at Blake Management Group from 2016 to 2018.

“We are excited to round out our executive team with the addition of Philip,” said Jeff Leer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AlerisLife. “He has deep senior living industry knowledge and experience and brings an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution that has resulted in sustained operational excellence. We expect he will have an immediate impact on improving our operations. We are excited to draw on Philip’s expertise as we continue to implement our restructuring plan to improve our operating results.”

About AlerisLife (Nasdaq: ALR):

AlerisLife enriches and inspires the lives of its older adult customers across the United States by delivering an exceptional and enhanced resident experience to senior living and active adult residents, while also offering lifestyle services to the younger “choice-based” consumer. The Company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.alerislife.com.

