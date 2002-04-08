Orlando, Florida, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Systems, a Gauzy company and licensee of SPD-Smart light control technology developer Research Frontiers ( REFR) will demonstrate the extensive use of SPD-SmartGlass products for the transportation industry at the NBAA-BACE show in Orlando. At the October 18-20 NBAA aerospace show, Vision Systems will be highlighting many of their projects using SPD-SmartGlass at Booth #3488. These projects include 17 aerospace programs, 9 marine programs, 9 specialty vehicle programs, 3 railway programs, and 3 recreational vehicle programs.



Many of the contracts with transportation OEM and Tier-1 suppliers call for use of the company’s Nuance and Noctis LCG® (light control glass) brands with SPD-SmartGlass as standard equipment on the platforms.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers, in congratulating Gauzy and Vision Systems on the myriad of expansive contract wins, noted: “Gauzy and Vision Systems have increased production capacity, hired people worldwide, and created new jobs and new products for their customers. The impressive series of recent program wins for SPD-SmartGlass technology for use in automotive, aerospace, marine, transit and other areas, is the direct result of the investments that they have made, and the hard work and focus of many talented people.”

With the use of SPD-SmartGlass light-control film, passengers and occupants in cars, boats, trains, RVs and other vehicles can instantly change the tint of their windows, sunroofs and other glazings to help keep out harsh sunlight and heat, and create an open-air feeling even when the window or sunroof is closed. Glass or plastic using Research Frontiers’ patented SPD-SmartGlass technology effectively blocks UV and infrared rays in both clear and darkly tinted modes, helping keep vehicles cooler, and protecting occupants and interiors while also enhancing security, comfort and privacy. Some of the other benefits of SPD-SmartGlass include significant heat reduction inside the vehicle (by up to 18ºF/10ºC), glare control, reduced noise, and reduced fuel consumption. Independent calculations show that use of SPD-SmartGlass can reduce CO2 emissions by four grams per kilometer, and increase the driving range of electric vehicles by approximately 5.5 percent, and increase gas mileage.

Gauzy’s Vision Systems Nuance and Noctis LCG® brands of SPD-SmartGlass switch states (e.g. from darkly tinted to optically clear) instantly. This performance is essential in transportation vehicles, as the vehicle is in motion, resulting in environmental conditions changing continuously and rapidly. Unlike SPD-SmartGlass, another type of electronically dimmable glass, called Electrochromic, switches states extremely slowly. For example an electrochromic train window can take 15 or more minutes to switch, and it is simply impossible to provide light, glare and heat relief to passengers, as this type of dimmable window cannot keep up with the changing conditions.

The following table outlines Gauzy’s Vision Systems contracts with transportation OEM and Tier-1 suppliers using SPD-SmartGlass technology:

• Aerospace Contracts o Helicopter Platforms 5 Contracts o Aircraft Platforms 11 Contracts o Aircraft Platforms: Airline (Retrofit) 1 Contract • Marine Contracts o Sailing Yacht Platforms 3 Contracts o Yacht Platforms 4 Contracts o Cruise Ship Platforms 2 Contracts • Railway Contracts o Railway Platforms 3 Contracts • Specialty Vehicle Contracts o Specialty Vehicle Platforms 9 Contracts • Recreational Vehicle Contracts o RV Platforms 3 Contracts

About Research Frontiers Inc.



Research Frontiers ( REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Gauzy Ltd. and Vision Systems

Gauzy Ltd. is a world leading material science company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, The United States, Canada, China, Korea, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 50 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit www.gauzy.com, and on social media at LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Gauzy has a recently-expanded state-of-the-art material synthesis facility in Israel, and a custom 11,000 square meter SPD production facility strategically located near Stuttgart, Germany. This production site is dedicated to producing 1,000,000 square meters of SPD material yearly for the automotive and architectural industries. Gauzy’s state-of-the-art production techniques have brought down the cost of SPD-Smart light control technology significantly, has shortened delivery times to customers, and have added new capabilities and functionality to the world of smart glass. Gauzy acquired Vision Systems, a leader in solutions for the aeronautics, marine, and land transport industry, and a licensee of Research Frontiers, in February 2022.

