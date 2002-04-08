NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Inc.'s New to The Street is pleased to announce that Soligenix, Inc. ( SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, will appear on its syndicated TV outlets, including Newsmax , Fox Business Network and Bloomberg.



Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO of Soligenix, will appear on the show with TV Host Jane King to review the Company’s robust pipeline and upcoming Q4 2022 milestones that have the potential to be transformational for Soligenix.

Soligenix has two unique business segments: Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Company’s Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on developing products for orphan diseases and areas of unmet medical need in oncology and inflammation. The Public Health Solutions segment develops heat stable vaccines and therapeutics for military and civilian applications in ricin exposure, emerging and antibiotic-resistant infectious disease, and viral disease, including Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19.

"With several near-term and potentially transformational catalysts, most importantly the submission of our new drug application (NDA) for HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare and chronic cancer, we are pleased to feature Soligenix in a series of interviews hosted by New to The Street that will air on national television. These interviews provide an avenue to inform the investment community about our important Q4 2022 milestones," stated Dr. Schaber. "Building on the successful Phase 3 clinical trial of HyBryte™ in the treatment of CTCL, we will now look to file the NDA before year end with the US Food and Drug Administration. In addition, we will be expanding on synthetic hypericin's clear biologic activity, and will be initiating a Phase 2 study in December in mild-to-moderate psoriasis, where we've previously demonstrated preliminary efficacy in a Phase 1/2 proof of concept trial in this disease indication."

Soligenix, Inc. has a pipeline of impressive biopharmaceutical products, a strong balance sheet, and an experienced and dedicated management team contributing to its ongoing successes.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, stated, "We look forward to sharing Soligenix and its story with our televised audiences. Our syndicated televised platform is a perfect fit for Soligenix to further its media reach about the Company's business activities, and its exciting pipeline of products, especially HyBryte™."

The filmed broadcastings of New to The Street's interviews with Soligenix on Newsmax TV, the Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV will be aired at times to be announced in the near future.

All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com , and New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix, Inc. ( SNGX) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward the potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the US Development programs in this business segment also include the expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203).

The Company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, its therapeutic candidate for antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious disease, and its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, its vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The Company's vaccine development programs incorporate its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has had government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc .

About FMW Media

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]