Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the appointment of David A. Hollander, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Medical Officer to lead clinical development, data science, medical affairs, scientific innovation, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs.

“David joins Revance at an exciting time, as we turn our sights towards aesthetics commercial launch, international regulatory strategy, and the advancement of our therapeutics opportunity and biosimilar to Botox® program,” said Dustin S. Sjuts, President of Revance. “With his proven leadership and extensive background and experience leading global clinical development, regulatory strategies and product life-cycle management, David will augment our capabilities in these areas to support our growth in the years ahead.”

“Revance has the latest innovation in neuromodulator formulation and I share the company’s commitment in driving innovation and expanding the use of and access to breakthrough products,” said David A. Hollander, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer of Revance. “I am looking forward to working with the team to unlock Revance’s tremendous potential in both aesthetics and therapeutics, particularly following the U.S. FDA approval of Daxxify™ for glabellar lines and as we near our opportunity in cervical dystonia.”

Dr. Hollander brings to Revance over 20 years of experience in the global biotech and pharma industry, spanning the entire drug development life cycle, with an emphasis in ophthalmology. He was most recently Chief Research & Development Officer at Aerie Pharmaceuticals, where he directed preclinical research and clinical development in the U.S., Europe and Japan, and led the company’s medical affairs, regulatory and quality organizations. Prior, he was the Chief Medical Officer at Ora, Inc., a full-service ophthalmic research organization, where he oversaw medical operations across pharmaceutical and device clinical development, preclinical studies, as well as research and development into new regulatory endpoints. Dr. Hollander began his industry career at Allergan, Inc., where he spent a decade serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Global Therapeutic Area Head in Clinical Development for Anterior Segment and Consumer Eye Care. Dr. Hollander also serves as a Board Member for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on ophthalmology, and the Arnold & Mabel Beckman Foundation, promoting scientific research and education and funding young scientists.

Dr. Hollander received his B.S. in chemistry with honors and distinction from Stanford University, earned his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and obtained an M.B.A. in Health Care Management from the Wharton School. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of California, San Francisco, and a Heed Fellowship in Cornea, External Disease and Refractive Surgery at the Jules Stein Eye Institute/University of California, Los Angeles. He has also authored more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific publications and has lectured nationally and internationally on topics including endpoint selection, genetics, and innovative treatments.

About Revance

Revance is a commercial stage biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark, Pleasanton and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.Revance.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Revance” and the Revance logo and OPUL are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements related to international expansion; our opportunity in aesthetics and therapeutics; to the development of a biosimilar to BOTOX® with our partner, Viatris; and statements about our business strategy, timeline and other goals, plans and prospects; constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, events, circumstances, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will ever be achieved or occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties relate, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully commercialize DAXXIFY™ and to continue to successfully commercialize the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®; the results, timing, costs, and completion of our research and development activities and regulatory approvals; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; the timing of capital expenditures; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, our financial performance and the economics of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our manufacturing operations, supply chain, end user demand for our products and services, the aesthetics market, commercialization efforts, business operations, regulatory meetings, inspections and approvals, clinical trials and other aspects of our business and on the market; our ability and the ability of our partners to manufacture supplies for DAXXIFY™ and our product candidates and to acquire supplies of the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers; the uncertain clinical development process; the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results or that positive results would assure regulatory approval or commercial success; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the rate and degree of economic benefit, safety, efficacy, commercial acceptance, market, competition and/or size and growth potential of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, OPUL® and our drug product candidates, if approved; reports of adverse events or safety concerns involving DAXXIFY™ or the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers; the timing and cost of commercialization activities; the proper training and administration of our products by physicians and medical staff; our ability to expand sales and marketing capabilities; the status of commercial collaborations; changes in and failures to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations in connection with the acquisition of Hint, Inc; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for DAXXIFY™ and our drug product candidates; the cost and our ability to defend ourselves in product liability, intellectual property, class action or other lawsuits; the volatility of our stock price; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this report may be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including factors described in the section entitled “Risks Factors” on our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this report speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

