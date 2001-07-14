Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.(NASDAQ: FYBR):

TL; DR – The Byte-Size Download:

Happening: Today, Frontier announced the launch of its first-ever social impact program, Broadband+for+Good. The new program will use Frontier’s fiber technology to advance digital inclusion and strengthen the communities it serves.

The Details: Frontier is Building Gigabit America, the digital infrastructure that enables high-speed, reliable connectivity. As part of its purpose, the company is launching Broadband for Good to use its technology to address critical connectivity needs and find innovative ways to promote digital inclusion.

Get Stoked: “We have an important role to play in enabling an inclusive, digital society,” said Frontier’s CEO Nick Jeffery. “Our new Broadband for Good program will help us advance our purpose by using our tech for good. Beginning today, our program will support organizations working to bridge the digital divide and address other critical needs. The ambition for the program is to stretch our imagination of what’s possible with the power of our technology.”

What is Broadband for Good?

Frontier’s new social impact program Broadband for Good is a commitment to accelerating digital inclusion. The program will support the company’s purpose of Building Gigabit America by using its fiber technology and resources to connect more people to the digital society. For more information about Broadband for Good, visit: Frontier.com%2FBroadbandforgood.

Where is it launching?

Frontier selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan, Texas as the first community location to benefit from its new Broadband for Good program. The organization offers underserved youth in the community a safe place to learn, grow and play. As part of the program, Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support the organization’s mission to connect today’s youth to tomorrow’s opportunities.

Hear from the community:

Rhonda Watch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley:

“A digital divide exists in our country and this community. A lack of access to technology, specifically an internet connection, can have a negative impact on academic performance. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) is thrilled to be the first recipient of Frontier's Broadband for Good program. Frontier’s technology will help us close the digital divide by offering our members high-speed internet for online tutoring and help with homework. BGCBV is focused on making sure the speed of the technology during after-school and summer programs is at least equal to the experience our members have at school. BGCBV works with members to have homework completed before pick-up time because academic success is key to our youth's future. Broadband for Good helps us meet our mission of building prepared future leaders.”

