Dillard’s (DDS: NYSE) is pleased to further its commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters and their efforts to keep families with children who are ill or injured close to each other and the medical care they need with Dillard’s 28th annual holiday fundraiser. Since 1994, Dillard’s has supported RMHC families during difficult times with a fundraiser benefiting several Ronald McDonald House programs across the United States.

Create some magic with this all-new cookbook from Southern Living, featuring inventive recipes and page after page of holiday decorating ideas. Find inspiration from Southern Living stylists using pieces from the Southern Living Home Collection, exclusively at Dillard’s. With 100+ brand-new recipes and 125+ full-color photos throughout. This Christmas 2022 cookbook is the must-have resource for entertaining with elegance and ease this holiday season.

The cookbooks are available now in all Dillard’s stores nationwide, as well as online at www.dillards.com for just $14. Profits from the sale of the cookbooks will benefit RMHC Chapters in Dillard’s markets.

“At RMHC, we provide comfort, care and kindness when families need it most, serving millions of children and their families each year,” said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at RMHC. “We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s generous donation, so we can continue to help families feel at home, even when they can’t be.”

Now in its 28th year of support, Dillard’s has raised more than $15.3 million to benefit RMHC. “Our continued relationship with RMHC gives all of us at Dillard’s an enormous sense of pride. We look forward to another successful fundraiser this year and are honored to support Ronald McDonald House programs in our communities,” said Denise Mahaffy, senior vice president of Dillard’s.

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of more than 260 chapters in over 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room, and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with children who are ill or injured stay together, and close to the medical care their children need at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 250 Dillard’s locations and 29 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

