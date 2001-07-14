Turtle+Beach+Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, ROCCAT, today announced the retail availability of the %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EVulcan+II+Max%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The newest addition to ROCCAT’s best-selling keyboard line, the Vulcan II Max combines performance, functionality, durability, and the brand’s stunning RGB-infused design to be the most functional and most beautiful keyboard on the market. The Vulcan II Max launches on the heels of its smaller format counterpart, the %3Ci%3EVulcan+II+Mini%3C%2Fi%3E, which has received stellar reviews, including from PCMag.com who called it, “an all-around treat.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005265/en/

It’s Showtime! – Max Out Your PC Gaming Desktop with Pro Performance and Stunning RGB with ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Max Optical-Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard (Photo: Business Wire)

The Vulcan II Max features ROCCAT’s ultra-fast %3Ci%3ETITAN+II+Optical-Mechanical+Switches%3C%2Fi%3E, which deliver ridiculously fast optical actuation speed with the feel of a traditional mechanical switch, plus the durability to hold up to a 100 million click lifecycle. Additionally, the Vulcan II Max debuts the world’s first Dual-LED Smart Switches which feature a second LED light better indicating secondary key functionality. For PC gamers seeking maximum performance and style that stands out from the competition, the Vulcan II Max is available now at www.roccat.com and at participating retailers worldwide for $229.99 (£199.99/€229.99) MSRP.

“Our new Max products offer PC gamers the ultimate in ROCCAT design, performance, and aesthetics, and the Vulcan II Max delivers on all fronts,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “From our super-fast TITAN II Optical Switches to the sleek design and stylish RGB-illuminated wrist rest, the Vulcan II Max is the fastest, most beautiful keyboard we’ve created yet.”

The Vulcan II Max features ROCCAT’s exclusive TITAN II Optical Switches which have a smooth mechanical feel, hyper-fast light-based actuation, and incredible durability with a 100 million click life cycle offering a competitive edge game after game. Additionally, the TITAN II switches are compatible with many third party cross shaped mount keycaps for further personalization. PC gamers can also feel more confident with their keystrokes with the Vulcan II Max’s 24 multi-function smart keys featuring a second dedicated LED indicating when secondary functions are active. Additionally, ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift[+]™ button duplicator technology unlocks a second function layer which can be programmed into near limitless options.

4GB of onboard memory means up to four profiles of custom lighting, key reassignment and more, can all be saved directly on Vulcan II Max, making it easier to take on the go. The Vulcan II Max also features other ROCCAT fan-favorite keyboard design elements, such as the anodized aluminum plate for durable structural integrity, and dedicated media controls. The Vulcan II Max’s soft, translucent palm rest sets the stage for ROCCAT’s %3Ci%3EAIMO%3C%2Fi%3E smart lighting technology, which produces vibrant RGB lighting displays right out of the box. To create the most beautiful desktop RGB setup, sync the Vulcan II Max with other compatible AIMO-enabled products like the %3Ci%3ESyn+Max+Air%3C%2Fi%3E headset and %3Ci%3EKone+XP+Air%3C%2Fi%3E mouse for an immersive lighting display sure to make friends and family members jealous.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005265/en/