NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders:

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE: HHLA)'s merger with DiaCarta, Ltd. If you are an HH&L shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWII)'s merger with Direct Biologics, LLC. If you are a Good Works shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: HZON)'s merger with Flexjet, Inc. If you are a Horizon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ: CFFE)'s merger with XBP Europe, Inc. If you are a CF Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

