SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (SVB), the financial partner of the innovation economy and parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the appointment of Laura Cushing as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Cushing will lead the Human Resources function, enabling a diverse and global workforce to serve the financial needs of the innovation economy. Cushing succeeds Chris Edmonds-Waters who held the CHRO position since 2007 and is transitioning into an executive coaching role for the company.

"Laura has experience leading HR for some of the largest, most complex organizations, all while keeping people and culture at the center of her work," said Greg Becker, president and CEO of SVB. "She will be an important addition to our executive team as we continue to grow the business and develop our workforce with an emphasis on our values."

With $214 billion in assets and more than 7,700 employees globally (as of Q2 2022), SVB's mission is to increase its clients' probability of success. SVB provides innovators, enterprises and investors with the services they need to succeed via four complementary businesses: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. SVB is located in nine countries and is widely recognized as a champion of the innovation sector, a leader in corporate social responsibility and a great place to work.

Cushing joins SVB from diversified holding company Loews Corporation, where she served as CHRO since 2016. Prior to Loews, Cushing spent more than 20 years in senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., including Head of Talent Management & Organizational Development for Chase, where she implemented a strategic people and business agenda for 120,000 employees.

Cushing has extensive experience leading cultural transformations as well as developing and executing large-scale HR strategy, leadership and professional development initiatives. She also brings significant experience with HR regulatory matters.

Cushing is based in SVB's New York office. She holds a master's degree in human resource development from Villanova University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from The University of Rhode Island.

About SVB

SVB is the financial partner of the innovation economy, helping individuals, investors and the world's most innovative companies achieve their ambitious goals. SVB's businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow, including commercial banking, venture investing, wealth planning and investment banking. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com/global. [SIVB-C]

SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB) is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

