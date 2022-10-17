PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide enterprise imaging as a cloud subscription service (Sectra One Cloud), throughout the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). This will allow the health system scalability as enterprise imaging volumes grow, in a secure and fully managed cloud environment.

The Sectra solution will offer caregivers a complete digital imaging patient record across the health system and provide physicians with a robust and consolidated workflow integrated with Epic.

"Sectra's sophisticated architecture, built on Microsoft Azure, will provide URMC fast image access while ensuring security of patient data in the cloud," says Isaac Zaworski, president of Sectra, Inc.

The contract, signed in September 2022, in addition to the radiology module, includes a universal viewer, business analytics, teaching files, critical results reporting and advanced visualization tools.

The University of Rochester Medical Center is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers. It forms the centerpiece of the University of Rochester's health research, teaching and patient care missions. The enterprise consists of six hospitals, nine urgent care centers, and an extensive primary care network.

