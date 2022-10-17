Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/24!

ORACLE FINANCIAL ANALYST MEETING TO BE HELD OCTOBER 20, 2022

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Financial Analyst Meeting at Oracle CloudWorld, Thursday, October 20, 2022. Oracle's Financial Analyst Meeting will be live webcast at 12:00 p.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

