Melbourne, FL, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. ( KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with Hayden Beverage Company. Hayden Beverage Company, based in the great state of Idaho, is the state's largest and most professional distributor of beer, wine, and premium non-alcoholic beverages and has a distribution footprint that covers all of Idaho and all of Montana. Hayden Beverage Company is family owned and has operated since 1970, recently celebrating 50 years in 2020.

Hayden Beverage Company will be distributing Kona Gold's sparkling and non-sparkling lemonades in the markets of Idaho and Montana, which are new markets for Kona Gold. Kona Gold has been aggressively growing its market presence in the western region of the United States where it previously lacked distribution and market share.

"I'm excited to share with our shareholders that we continue to grow our western region presence with the signing of Hayden Beverage Company, stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "Our West Region Territory Manager, Brett Catanzaro, is making a huge impact withing our team, leading our West Coast expansion. We are currently in talks with distribution partners in Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Hawaii, which would fill out our expansion to western markets."

Clark added, "We recently exhibited at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas, our second consecutive showing at that show, where we had great success again this year in networking, finding new distribution partners, and finding new products for our own distribution company. Our team is signing distribution partners, lining up big retail meetings, and putting pieces in place to have accelerated growth in early 2023."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it has signed agreements with three new distribution partners in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Kona Gold has been focused on bringing its beverage portfolio to the West Coast of the United States, recently signing distribution partners in California and Nevada. With the addition of Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, the Company will be making a big market push in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades.

For more information regarding Hayden Beverage Company, please visit:

https://www.haydenbeverage.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway, South Carolina.

