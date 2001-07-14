The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host a webinar Wednesday, Oct. 19, titled “Inflation, Interest Rates and the State of the U.S. Economy: A Conversation with Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.”

“Businesses and consumers are facing economic pressures driven by multiple factors, making this conversation with Neel very timely,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “We anticipate a lively conversation as we gain insight into the components driving the U.S. inflation rate, and how the Federal Reserve’s response could impact the business community.”

Woodward will moderate the session, which will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Kashkari will discuss his role with the Federal Reserve, as well as how interest rates, inflation, changes in the U.S. gross domestic product and other factors could impact the U.S. economy.

“The Minneapolis Fed is part of our nation’s central bank, and I take what I learn from conversations like this one to monetary policy discussions in Washington, D.C.,” said Kashkari. “I am looking forward to answering questions and hearing from attendees about what they are experiencing in the economy.”

The session, which is part of the company’s %3Ci%3EWednesdays+with+Woodward%3C%2Fi%3E%26reg%3B series, is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can register here.

For more information, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005550/en/

