WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $696.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(14.25%), AAPL(8.72%), and AMZN(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P. bought 8,250 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 306,694. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/17/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $335.1474 per share and a market cap of $314.88Bil. The stock has returned 41.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-book ratio of 36.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,206 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.8569 per share and a market cap of $2,268.64Bil. The stock has returned -1.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 39.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.77 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 1,425 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.07 per share and a market cap of $275.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

The guru established a new position worth 2,155 shares in STU:48D, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.99 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €216.2 per share and a market cap of €48.07Bil. The stock has returned -38.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 143.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -108.01 and a price-sales ratio of 17.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 2,484-share investment in ARCA:IWB. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.33 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $202.2 per share and a market cap of $25.77Bil. The stock has returned -18.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

