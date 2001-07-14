Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced the publication of its 2021-2022 Sustainability Report, Accelerating Solutions Through Chemistry, and its complementary 2021-2022 Sustainability Index. This year’s report highlights the company’s progress and investments as it drives environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives across its global enterprise and continues to innovate for a sustainable future. The associated index provides a comprehensive view of ESG resources and disclosures, including alignment with sustainability frameworks and ESG-related policies, practices, and metrics.

“Celanese is committed to improving the world and well-positioned to develop innovative customer solutions that help meet the world’s sustainability challenges,” said Lori Ryerkerk, Celanese chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Our focus on making a difference guides our investments in our operations, our employees and our communities.”

Leveraging its four strategic pillars, Elements of Opportunity, Celanese demonstrated its sustainability progress by:

Advancing Safe and Sustainable Customer Solutions

Announcing the pending acquisition+of+the+majority+of+DuPont%26rsquo%3Bs+Mobility+%26amp%3B+Materials+%28M%26amp%3BM%29+business, supporting growth in future mobility, connectivity and medical applications.

Launching new, more sustainable polyacetal (POM) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) product offerings, POM ECO-B and PBT ECO-B. Both leverage the mass balance concept to produce products from biowaste-based sources.

Receiving a grant+from+the+Bill+%26amp%3B+Melinda+Gates+Foundation to produce a prototype for a refillable contraceptive implant that has the potential to expand global access to women’s health solutions where options may be otherwise limited.

Preserving the Environment

Extending its 2030+environmental+goals to include a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity from its 2021 baseline.

Developing a low-carbon transition plan that focuses on enhancing energy efficiency, increasing renewable electricity consumption and exploring low-carbon technologies.

Engaging ERM CVS to provide a limited assurance of their environmental target baselines and 2022 CDP Climate and Water responses.

Investing in Our People and Communities

Achieving 55%25+female+representation+on+its+Board+of+Directors.

Hosting the inaugural Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Virtual Conference, which aims to elevate Celanese female manufacturing employees.

Introducing WorkABILITY, a hybrid work approach for its employees across the globe.

Creating community profiles that map out key categories like environmental stressors, demographic identity, community leaders, investment in neighboring communities and potential action items for each of its 11 U.S. sites.

Operating with Integrity

Strengthening Board oversight of ESG efforts, including full Board oversight of its Climate Policy and strategy, and committee oversight of ESG metric reporting.

Adding an ESG-focused Enterprise Risk Management workshop to its corporate risk management process and refining its priority topics.

Including Cybersecurity in its ESG priority topics and launching a new comprehensive cybersecurity awareness course as part of its learning management program.

“We have taken an intentional approach to sustainability that continues to drive ESG initiatives across our global enterprise, and this year’s report, Accelerating Solutions Through Chemistry, highlights our commitment and the growing momentum of our efforts,” said Lynne Puckett, Celanese senior vice president and ESG executive sponsor.

The report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Chemicals Sustainability Accounting Standard, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and the United Nations (U.N.) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also affirms commitment to the 10 principles of the U.N. Global Compact (UNGC).

Both the 2021-2022 Sustainability Report and Index are available at Sustainability.Celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology, and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

