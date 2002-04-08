NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech , Inc. today announced that select products from across their F&B division are now available for North America-based customers through Amazon US. These products include the New Zealand Gorgeous 5-in-1 Coffee (an instant coffee product under the Gorgeous Coffee brand), New Zealand Plungy Gorgeous Ground Coffee (a medium roast coffee bean product under the Gorgeous Coffee brand), and New Zealand Epiphany Manuka Honey (a Manuka honey product under the Epiphany Cafe brand).



This development was made possible through US-based distribution partner, Triple Traders , an importing company consistently cited among the top sellers across online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay. Prior to these products going live on Amazon, customers keen on trying the Gorgeous Coffee-branded classic whole bean coffee packs early could purchase them on eBay as well as directly through the Triple Traders website . According to Triple Traders, these whole bean packs have already sold out in their first week. These products will soon be joining the rest of the lineup on Amazon.

“We are very excited to carry Gorgeous Coffee and Epiphany products as we appreciate top quality products—and those are precisely that,” representatives from Triple Traders announced. “We are happy and look forward to growing a strong relationship with Starfleet Innotech in the years to come with their product lines.”

New Zealand’s Manuka honey, considered the best in the world, is a highly valued, energy-boosting superfood boasting a distinct earthy flavor and health benefits such as antioxidants, probiotics, and antibacterial support. North America-based customers can now enjoy these delicious benefits at home with Epiphany Manuka Honey .

Similarly, Gorgeous Coffee Co.’s 5-in-1 Instant Coffee boasts its own wellness benefits. The product is a healthful mix of premium Robusta coffee, Manuka honey, barley grass, non-dairy creamer, and Stevia. In addition to the benefits of Manuka honey, the instant coffee mix claims to aid in digestion, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity thanks to its barley components.

For coffee aficionados, the New Zealand Plungy Gorgeous Ground Coffee is a premium medium roast blend of organic, fair trade beans that brings the best flavors of New Zealand right into your morning cup.

“As we continue to expand into new regions, I am thrilled that our customers in markets like North America can now finally try the products that have made Epiphany Cafe , Gorgeous Coffee , and our other F&B ventures such a hit across the Asia-Pacific,” said Starfleet CEO Jeths Lacson. “We believe our coffee and honey superfood products will serve as fantastic ambassadors for the type of quality, delightful F&B experiences Starfleet is already championing all over the world. We can’t wait for you all to try them.”

New Zealand Gorgeous 5-in-1 Coffee, New Zealand Plungy Gorgeous Ground Coffee, and New Zealand Epiphany Manuka Honey are now available for purchase on Amazon through the Triple Traders storefront.

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc . ( SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration—SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

About Triple Traders

Triple Traders , located in the Chicago metropolitan area, specializes in online retail and US distribution. Their storefronts feature the most unique niches of imported products such as fragrances, household fragrant items, exotic coffees from around the world, world famous teas as well as specialty import snacks and desserts. Triple Traders is also proudly a top 10% Amazon seller, with tens of thousands of positive reviews, hundreds of thousands of sales and an unbelievably fast shipping process.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Starfleet Innotech, Inc. “Starfleet” that are based on the beliefs of Starfleet as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Starfleet’s management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Starfleet’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Starfleet operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, capital expenditures, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

When used herein, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “ought to”, “plan”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to Starfleet or Starfleet’s management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Starfleet’s views at the time such statement were made with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including any changes in the laws, rules and regulations relating to any aspects of Starfleet’s business operations, general economic, market and business conditions, including capital market developments, changes or volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the actions and developments of the Starfleet’s competitors and the effects of competition in the food manufacturer and service sector, technology applications and components, and real estate development. Sales and property management on the demand for, and price of, Starfleet’s products and services, various business opportunities that Starfleet may or may not pursue, changes in population growth and other demographic trends, including mortality, pandemics, morbidity and longevity rates, persistency levels, Starfleet’s ability to identify, measure, monitor and control risks in Starfleet’s business, including its ability to manage and adapt its overall risk profile and risk management practices, its ability to properly price its products and services, including property development capital expenditures and establish reserves for future policy benefits and claims, seasonal fluctuations and factors beyond the Starfleet’s control. Subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules, Starfleet does not intend to update or otherwise revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way Starfleet expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.