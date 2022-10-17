Archford Capital Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 272 stocks valued at a total of $387.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(4.35%), VTV(3.62%), and IEFA(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Archford Capital Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 73,697 shares in NYSE:RF, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.11 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Regions Financial Corp traded for a price of $21.28 per share and a market cap of $19.83Bil. The stock has returned -2.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regions Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AVLR by 17,896 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.61.

On 10/17/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.44 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned -45.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.61 and a price-sales ratio of 10.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,053 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.41 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.07 per share and a market cap of $275.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

During the quarter, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC bought 40,669 shares of ARCA:IBDN for a total holding of 124,567. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.92.

On 10/17/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.02 per share and a market cap of $1.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC bought 33,280 shares of NAS:PYCR for a total holding of 53,884. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.9.

On 10/17/2022, Paycor HCM Inc traded for a price of $29.57 per share and a market cap of $4.91Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paycor HCM Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -689.42 and a price-sales ratio of 11.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

