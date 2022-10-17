FORSTA AP-FONDEN recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 590 stocks valued at a total of $8.17Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.53%), MSFT(4.88%), and AMZN(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORSTA AP-FONDEN’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FORSTA AP-FONDEN bought 714,300 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 1,542,200. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 10/17/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $73.58 per share and a market cap of $141.01Bil. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.36 and a price-sales ratio of 8.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FORSTA AP-FONDEN bought 228,600 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 490,300. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 10/17/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $198.645 per share and a market cap of $121.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-book ratio of 9.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FORSTA AP-FONDEN bought 312,500 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 1,334,500. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.37 per share and a market cap of $1,305.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FORSTA AP-FONDEN bought 141,300 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 364,300. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.93.

On 10/17/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $191.665 per share and a market cap of $86.50Bil. The stock has returned -28.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-book ratio of 12.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.64 and a price-sales ratio of 8.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FORSTA AP-FONDEN bought 328,200 shares of NYSE:DUK for a total holding of 644,100. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.4.

On 10/17/2022, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $88.5 per share and a market cap of $66.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

