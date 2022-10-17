Highland Private Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $620.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(12.22%), VEA(7.78%), and VIG(6.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Highland Private Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Highland Private Wealth Management bought 153,611 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 156,779. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.6535 per share and a market cap of $79.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 119,588 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.5664 per share and a market cap of $38.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 66,074 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.035 per share and a market cap of $12.11Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Highland Private Wealth Management bought 65,719 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,325,919. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.33 per share and a market cap of $84.33Bil. The stock has returned -27.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 9,204 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $237.67 per share and a market cap of $1,768.64Bil. The stock has returned -21.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 10.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

