Airgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29, a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the addition of Michael Elbaz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary. Mr. Elbaz brings over twenty five years of experience in corporate and global finance and strategy.

“Michael is a proven business leader, and I am pleased to welcome an executive of his caliber to Airgain,” said Jacob Suen, Airgain’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With Michael’s expertise in finance and operations, corporate development, public company management, and strategic planning, we expect him to make an immediate impact. His breadth and depth of experience are well-suited to help drive Airgain’s strategic and operational objectives.”

As CFO, Mr. Elbaz will lead Airgain’s accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, investor relations and information technology functions. Prior to joining Airgain, Mr. Elbaz was VP Finance at Cohu, a public semiconductor equipment company. Previously, Mr. Elbaz was VP Finance at AMN Healthcare, a public healthcare solutions company, from 2012 to 2019. He also served as VP Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Conexant Systems, a public semiconductor company from 2009 to 2011. Prior to 2009, Mr. Elbaz held various finance leadership positions at NextWave Wireless and Conexant Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Chico and a Master of Business Administration from San Diego State University. Mr. Elbaz will be based in Airgain’s San Diego headquarters.

“Airgain is an exciting company that is poised to make a significant impact in the wireless connectivity space,” said Mr. Elbaz. “It has the building blocks for long-term success, and I look forward to helping it achieve its strategic and financial goals.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, across the globe. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplifying the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we’re equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits from Mr. Elbaz’s experience, and the potential of Airgain to achieve long-term success and its strategic and financial goals. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with timely and successfully executing a smooth transition of CFO functions; risks and uncertainties related to management and key personnel changes; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005276/en/