Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

20 SO. MAIN ST. CHAMBERSBURG, PA 17201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 330 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.76%), CVX(3.29%), and JNJ(3.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 17,107-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $115.35 per share and a market cap of $62.91Bil. The stock has returned -33.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought 2,453 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 4,610. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $366.655 per share and a market cap of $328.12Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced their investment in NYSE:MO by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.62.

On 10/17/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $45.675 per share and a market cap of $81.94Bil. The stock has returned 0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced their investment in NAS:FRAF by 6,243 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.68.

On 10/17/2022, Franklin Financial Services Corp traded for a price of $31.4 per share and a market cap of $138.19Mil. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Financial Services Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 670 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $191.81 per share and a market cap of $46.02Bil. The stock has returned -21.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.