1). The Sustainable Green Team’s ( SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant.

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

3). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

4). Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.’s ( FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to the Street's TV Host Jane King interviews The Sustainable Green Team’s ( SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant. From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Tony explains the Company's business in providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for several industries. As a holding Company with many wholly-owned subsidiaries, SGTM can develop and deploy innovative solutions to mitigate waste and other byproducts. For 35 years, one of SGTM's subsidiaries was the first to take naturally occurring iron oxide pigments and formulate colored mulch products. Other sustainable solutions and products continue at multiple SGTM locations because of its management's strong leadership and dedicated team. SGTM successfully works with municipalities in arbor culture and storm recovery, creating comprehensive waste solutions. From the abundance of green waste worldwide, SGTM can handle the waste making it into usable and friendly products. SGTM creates soils, mulches, and lumber products from green reusable waste. Brian talks about all the excitement coming from within the Company, its subsidiaries, and from external sources in creating and utilizing eco-friendly solutions and products. People just want to get involved in restoring and creating a green world. Cutting-edge technologies are from the visionaries who are pioneering new solutions to create cleaner outcomes for the planet. The Company entered into collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM’s management will continue to aggressively seek partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TNXP) ($TNXP), is at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, Seth informs viewers that the FDA approved an IND case study for TNX-601 for human depression. The Company is developing a time-released pill, a once-a-day dose, as a new first-line potential treatment for those inflicted with depression. The pill's formulation uses the compound tianeptine. Europe, Latin America, and Asia countries for about 30-years used this compound to treat those depressed. TNXP anticipates moving TNX-601's IND stage forward to a Phase 2 trial sometime beginning of next year, 2023. Tonix has many pipeline drugs . Its lead product TNX-102 SL completed its first part of its Fibromyalgia FDA Phase 3 clinical trial and is moving forward with all the necessary FDA rules expecting to achieve a new drug approval status. Two-thirds of Long-Covid patients have multi-site pain, like those who have Fibromyalgia. Tonix is moving forward with an FDA Phase 2 Long-Covid prevail study for its TNX-102 SL . Also, those with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) could use TNX-102SL if approved to treat accordingly. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is developing many drugs to treat central nervous system disorders and diseases. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the New York Stock Exchange studio talks with Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay . As the first-of-its-kind platform, anyone can buy goods and services using GOLD. Glint Pay sends a debit MasterCard available for everyday purchases. Jason describes the account holder as owning their private GOLD standard with an allocated GOLD holding. After funding the account with fiat currencies, the account holders buy GOLD, stored in a Brinks vault in Switzerland, and Lloyds of London insures it. With each purchase made, that portion of GOLD, in real-time, is deducted from the account holder's allocated position. Because of geopolitical pressures attributed to the current Ukraine-Russia war in Europe and from global economic shortfalls, many are flocking to owning GOLD. Jason says that the strong U.S. dollar is the main reason GOLD prices fluctuate, but with about $31T in U.S. debt, GOLD prices should rise upwardly in the long run. Glint pay attracts new account holders who understand the power of owing GOLD. The Company is raising money; any accredited investor can get involved with a minimum investment of $30,000US. Investors can learn more at the website, https://invest.glintpay.com/ . With the Glint Pay App , account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees; download the app . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace Studio, Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ’s ( FLES) CEO, Christopher Davenport, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Throughout the interview, Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com . He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. The technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and seller sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers & sellers. The platform earns revenues from reasonable percentages off each transaction between the buyers and sellers. The Company has low operational cost with no warehousing and shipping expenses.

The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

On the New to The Street show, Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), returns. He gives TV Host Jane King and viewers an overview of Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s Sekur® cybersecurity products and talks about hacking problems coming out of North Korea. The North Koreans are attacking LinkedIn with posts full of malware to steal data. You think you are getting a business referral, so you hit the link, and your device becomes compromised. Years ago, open-source platforms allowed software developers to share code creating usable solutions to grow the reaches of technology. It was an acceptable method at the time, but now, open-source platforms, the majority used by "Big Tech", are where stolen code gets manipulated; favorite ways for hackers to create a nefarious campaign to steal data. Be careful about all those supposed "Free-Apps"; a virus code is waiting to infect your devices. Sekur is a closed-loop platform with an encryption layer of security not available using open-platform products. SekurMail and SekurMessenger , along with its other cybersecurity products, Sekur can offer its end-users a complete privacy solution. Because Sekur operates on a closed-source, code is unavailable for manipulation, causing hacks. Many understand the benefits of subscribing to Sekur's software solutions, which shows in the Company's financial results. Sekur entered into a number of partnerships and the results from these agreements should show in financial results in Q1 2023. Alain sees more upside growth in 2023 and he anticipates net profitability in 2025. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. hosts its services in Switzerland, benefiting from the stringent Swiss Privacy laws. It uses a closed-source proprietary technology on an independent and military-grade encrypted platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP) ($TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is composed of central nervous system (CNS), rare disease, immunology and infectious disease product candidates. Tonix’s CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia with a new Phase 3 study launched in the second quarter of 2022 and interim data expected in the second quarter of 2023. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Tonix initiated a Phase 2 study in Long COVID in the third quarter of 2022 and expects interim data in the first half of 2023. TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA. A Phase 2 study of TNX-1300 is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2023. TNX-1900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin), a small molecule in development for chronic migraine, is expected to enter the clinic with a Phase 2 study in the fourth quarter of 2022. TNX-601 ER (tianeptine hemioxalate extended-release tablets) is a once-daily formulation of tianeptine being developed as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) with a Phase 2 study expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2023. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. TNX-2900 has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2023. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline consists of a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and monkeypox, next-generation vaccines to prevent COVID-19, and a platform to make fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. TNX-801, Tonix’s vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and monkeypox, also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform for other infectious diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-801 is expected to be initiated in Kenya in the first half of 2023. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is TNX-1850, a live virus vaccines based on Tonix’s recombinant pox live virus vector vaccine platform. All of Tonix’s product candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication - https://www.tonixpharma.com/

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts MasterCard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts ecommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps which they have operated for approximately 7 years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform.The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

