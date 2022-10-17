LexAurum Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6731 W 121 Street, Suite 227 Overland Park, KS 66209

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 242 stocks valued at a total of $259.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(4.94%), JPST(4.33%), and AAPL(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LexAurum Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 110,681 shares in NAS:FIXD, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.91 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $43.04 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned -18.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 63,787-share investment in ARCA:FLRN. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.17 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.22 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LexAurum Advisors, LLC bought 34,638 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 223,093. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.075 per share and a market cap of $22.22Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSLC by 21,906 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 10/17/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.86 per share and a market cap of $10.71Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

During the quarter, LexAurum Advisors, LLC bought 25,564 shares of ARCA:LRGF for a total holding of 31,522. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.94.

On 10/17/2022, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $37.1 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -13.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.