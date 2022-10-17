MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $461.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.49%), MGK(7.05%), and AMZN(6.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 10,971 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 27,666. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $336.93 per share and a market cap of $243.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 16,417 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 37,278. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $80.77 per share and a market cap of $21.24Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 44,414 shares of NYSE:PDI for a total holding of 126,863. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.04.

On 10/17/2022, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded for a price of $19.19 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -18.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.97.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 7,709 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 114,569. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $101.37 per share and a market cap of $1,305.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. bought 6,710 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 214,812. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.52.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $93.95 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

