Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 10, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

In light of the Company’s entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies will not be hosting the previously scheduled conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter 2022 results.

About Albertsons Companies

