Banque Cantonale Vaudoise recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PLACE ST-FRANCOIS 14 LAUSANNE, V8 1003

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1233 stocks valued at a total of $1.76Bil. The top holdings were UBS(5.56%), PM(4.38%), and AAPL(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought 67,001 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 161,012. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/17/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.84 per share and a market cap of $432.39Bil. The stock has returned 5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced their investment in NYSE:UBS by 501,473 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.01.

On 10/17/2022, UBS Group AG traded for a price of $14.705 per share and a market cap of $50.78Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UBS Group AG has a price-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced their investment in NYSE:ALC by 113,641 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.37.

On 10/17/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $59.76 per share and a market cap of $28.67Bil. The stock has returned -26.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 35.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced their investment in NAS:LOGI by 73,405 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.57.

On 10/17/2022, Logitech International SA traded for a price of $45.85 per share and a market cap of $7.54Bil. The stock has returned -46.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Logitech International SA has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought 8,159 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 49,626. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.31 per share and a market cap of $143.58Bil. The stock has returned -28.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.