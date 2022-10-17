TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 480 stocks valued at a total of $898.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.74%), ORCC(5.07%), and MRK(2.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 75,821 shares of ARCA:TLH for a total holding of 92,833. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.74.

On 10/17/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.8451 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -25.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 49,990 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $106.49 per share and a market cap of $16.36Bil. The stock has returned -22.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AMLP by 148,835 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/17/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $38.59 per share and a market cap of $6.35Bil. The stock has returned 13.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru sold out of their 324,325-share investment in NYSE:IOT. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.17 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Samsara Inc traded for a price of $11.33 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.78.

During the quarter, TRANSCEND CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 29,287 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 32,048. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/17/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.66 per share and a market cap of $11.87Bil. The stock has returned -11.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

