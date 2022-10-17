ONE Advisory Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.51%), IUSB(9.54%), and GOVT(8.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ONE Advisory Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGU by 119,993 shares. The trade had a 6.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.16.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $81.45 per share and a market cap of $19.99Bil. The stock has returned -20.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

During the quarter, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC bought 35,806 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 44,864. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $106.49 per share and a market cap of $16.36Bil. The stock has returned -22.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

During the quarter, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC bought 158,814 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 535,737. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/17/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.56 per share and a market cap of $25.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC bought 27,195 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 34,056. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $137.27 per share and a market cap of $9.86Bil. The stock has returned -24.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 30,122 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/17/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.4 per share and a market cap of $26.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

